6ix9ine did a pretty cool move recently. The man went down to the Dominican Republic to visit the people and give them the surprise of their lives. Seen in a video via his Instagram, as well as posted on DJ Akademiks’ Insta page, the rapper is seen hugging a bunch of crying ladies as he hands out handfuls of money to each person. He even hands a small stack of bills to a child being held by their mother. One older woman was crying and talking throughout the whole ordeal, with 6ix9ine offering her a couple of stacks and a big hug.

Later, he heads over to a group of kids. He explains to the camera that the eldest child is watching over everyone else while their mother is out working. For the first few people, he’s handing out crisp American $100 bills. For the kids, however, he hands $500k pesos to his partner in crime, internet personality Stephen Deleonardis (a.k.a. Steve WillDoIt). Steve hands the pesos to the main boy, with 6ix9ine saying it’s for them to have a better life. He talked to all of them in Spanish.

Why Is 6ix9ine Turning Up With Stacks Of Cash?

According to the rapper, he doled out $40k worth to the people of the Dominican Republic. DJ Akademiks asks in his Instagram caption, “Has he successfully completed his villain arc and now turned into a hero for the [people]?” Back in the day, 6ix9ine dealt with numerous controversies and allegations. Born Daniel Hernandez, the hip-hop artist has a checkered past that involves a child sexual performance charge, a shopping mall choking incident, robbery, assault, kidnapping, shooting, and domestic violence.

He has also feuded with music industry heavy hitters, including Trippie Redd, Chief Keef, Ariana Grande, and Justin Bieber. However, it looks like he has turned a new leaf. Giving back to communities in need is a great look and a somewhat miraculous turnaround. From what looked to be a troubled career, 6ix9ine is being super generous now.

