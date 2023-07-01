Recently, a woman claiming to be the mother of 6ix9ine’s child appeared on the We In Miami podcast. During her appearance, she says the rapper ghosted her when she went into labor, claiming that he was trying to “hide” her and their child. The woman, Roz Verde, says that she now wants child support.

“As soon as I told him my water broke that n***a ran,” Verde claims, “He has not come to see me.” She continues, explaining that she feels as though she has no choice but to put him on child support. “I’m a b*tch that need to be put up, period,” she says, “I’m not struggling and I’m not working hard.” Verde goes on, claiming that she wants the rapper to pay her $50,000 per month in child support. She then jokingly asks the rapper to “come back” to her, claiming that she doesn’t want to make him pay child support.

Alleged Baby Mama Wants $50K Per Month

Verde explains that she believed 6ix9ine would have provided her with “some hush money or something” for keeping their alleged offspring a secret. “It’s slightly transactional,” she says, “I’m not gonna lie.” She says that though the rapper used to be “consistent” with their relationship, the birth of the child changed everything. It’s currently unconfirmed whether or not the child is actually 6ix9ine’s. When the podcast’s host asks Verde if they’ve done a paternity test, she simply shows him a picture of the child, asking him “have you seen my baby?”

6ix9ine, on the other hand, has been showing off his new relationship on social media as of late. Recently, he went live on Instagram with the Dominican artist, Yailin La Más Viral. The couple also appeared on a podcast earlier this month, where they discussed his previous beef with Cardi B. 6ix9ine claims that his ex girlfriend, Jade, was responsible for the feud. Both he and Yailin La Más Viral say that they’re now Cardi supporters.

