6ix9ine is undergoing a bit of a career second wind, this time making numbers in the Latine market rather than stateside hip-hop. As he’s found a lot of success and struck much conversation, much of that revolves around his new girlfriend, Yailin “La Más Viral” (The Most Viral). For those unaware and out of tune with reggaetón gossip, she is Puerto Rican star Anuel AA’s ex, and he actually collaborated with the New York rapper often. However, they since fell out, and now Yailin and Tekashi are enjoying newfound success in the Spanish-speaking scene. In addition to all of that, they often have some fun on Instagram Live, and this time that involved a clip of her shaving and cleaning his face.

Playfully, 6ix9ine covered his eyebrows as his boo got close to him with the mechanic razor, avoiding what would’ve been a viral moment. Overall, they tease each other a little bit as she makes sure that the 27-year-old looks as well-groomed as possible. Regardless of whether you enjoy the music, you can’t deny that the Leyenda Viva artist did not fall off as hard as many people thought a couple of years ago. Rather, it seems he’s bounced back in a new arena, and the numbers prove (for better or worse) that the switch was good for him.

Read More: 6ix9ine Listening To Gunna While On The Road, Fans Clown The Two

6ix9ine’s Girlfriend Gives Him A Makeover On IG Live

Still, that’s not to say that he doesn’t still have bridges in the rap game, or that he isn’t trying to mend previously broken ones. Recently, he apologized to Cardi B over their past beef, explaining that it was because of his ex-girlfriend. Also, 6ix9ine and Yailin said that they rock with Cardi now and want to put that bad blood behind them. He had dissed the Invasion Of Privacy MC for the claims that she drugged men during her time as a stripper.

Meanwhile, only time will tell whether the “BORI” provocateur crosses over into hip-hop again. While it’s not out of the question, his moves are quite unpredictable as he focuses a lot on trends and what works for him in the moment. As such, nobody knows when to count him out, especially if he sees dollar signs ahead on his new path. With that in mind, stay logged into HNHH for the lates news and updates on 6ix9ine.

Read More: Rappers Like 6IX9INE: Trippie Redd, Lil Pump, ZillaKami And More