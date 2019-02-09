face
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Gets Blueface Face Tattoo Amid Reunion BacklashChrisean Rock is more committed than ever.By Caroline Fisher
- Relationships6ix9ine's Girlfriend Grooms His Face On Instagram LiveYailin La Más Viral got a new customer for her hairstyling business on the Gram.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureMadonna Says Her Face Swelling Is Going Down After SurgeryMadonna says that the swelling in her face is going down.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Gets 6 New Face PiercingsLil Uzi Vert has gotten six new piercings on his face.By Cole Blake
- NewsBabyface Ray Releases New Album "FACE" Featuring Pusha-T, Wiz Khalifa, & MoreBabyface Ray releases his new album, "FACE," with features from Pusha-T, Wiz Khalifa, G Herbo, 42 Dugg, Icewear Vezzo, and more.By Alex Zidel
- NewsBabyface Ray Drops New Single "Sincerely Face" Ahead Of New AlbumBabyface Ray shares his new single "Sincerely Face" from his upcoming album.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBabyface Ray Unveils "FACE" Tracklist Featuring Pusha-T, Wiz Khalifa, 42 Dugg, & MoreDetroit rapper Babyface Ray shares the tracklist for his upcoming album, "FACE," featuring Pusha-T, Wiz Khalifa, G Herbo, Icewear Vezzo, and more.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureJennifer Lopez Laughs Off Fan Who Says She Uses Botox: "That's Just My Face!"Jennifer Lopez debunks a fan's theory that she's used Botox.By Cole Blake
- MusicThe Weeknd's "Save Your Tears" Special Effects Artist Details Prosthetic LookThe special effects artist on set is revealing how the "Save Your Tears" singer achieved his "new" face. By Madusa S.
- GramThe Weeknd's "New Face" Shocks FansThe Weeknd debuts a new look and shocks his fans.By Alex Zidel
- GramKhloe Kardashian's New Look Has Left Fans Very ConfusedKhloe Kardashian's face is looking a lot different these days and fans have taken notice.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Shows Her Face Covered With Psoriasis MarksKim Kardashian is being praised for showing her face during a psoriasis flare-up.By Alex Zidel
- MusicOG Maco Reveals Graphic Flesh Eating Disease: "It Caused Me Not To Trust Anybody"OG Maco shows us graphic images of the rare skin disease he's been coping with in secret.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Baby Shows Off His Swollen Face Following Police AltercationLil Baby has some proof of the violence used on him during his arrest.By Kevin Goddard