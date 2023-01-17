Lil Uzi Vert has gone all out on his face with six new piercings. A licensed piercer with Jewels Parlor Piercing Studio named Kaia shared the update to Uzi’s look on Instagram, Friday.

“6 MORE dermals all at once? we did that! HUGE thx 2 uzi,” they captioned the post. The post features a behind-the-scenes reel of the process of piercing Uzi’s face.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: (Editorial Use Only) Lil Uzi Vert performs during Day 1 of Wireless Festival 2021 at Crystal Palace on September 10, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

This isn’t the first time that Uzi and worked with Kaia from the Jewels Parlor Piercing Studio in NYC. Earlier this month, they helped Uzi with double 18-karat gold facial dermal piercings. Kaia also hooked Uzi up with a high-carat custom gold piece for his naval piercing last September.

Uzi is no stranger to facial adornents. In 2021, he went viral online after dropping $24 million on a pink diamond facial implant.

The piercings come ahead of new music from Lil Uzi Vert. While Uzi hasn’t provided many specific details about his next release, he did confirm new music coming in February. While speaking with fans on Reddit, he provided an update on when they can expect to hear from him.

“That’s why I’m dropping in February… New shit, new sound, no mid,” he wrote at the time.

His last project was the nine-track EP RED & WHITE in 2022. Prior to that, he dropped his most recent official studio album in 2020 with Eternal Atake. That album reached No. 1 Billboard 200 project with 288,000 album-equivalent units. A week later, he dropped a deluxe version of the project titled, Eternal Atake/LUV vs. The World 2.

Check out Lil Uzi Vert’s new piercings below.

Lil Uzi Vert blings out his face with six new face piercings 😯https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/hfpRghZsNF — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) January 15, 2023

[Via]