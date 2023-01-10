Lil Uzi Vert dances to a snippet from one of his unreleased songs in a new video posted to TikTok that is circulating on social media. In the clip, Uzi shows off stacks of cash while surrounded by two of his friends.

In the song, Uzi raps, “I bought my main bitch a Cullinan/I bought my other lil’ bitch a lil ‘nother Benz/Runnin’ these tracks, like I am a running man/Throwin’ my hands, we turn to the stunner man.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: (Editorial Use Only) Lil Uzi Vert performs during Day 1 of Wireless Festival 2021 at Crystal Palace on September 10, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

While Lil Uzi Vert hasn’t confirmed when the unreleased snippet will be shared as a full song, he did recently say that he is planning on dropping new music in February. While speaking with fans on Reddit, he provided an update on when they can expect to hear from him.

“That’s why I’m dropping in February… New shit, new sound, no mid,” he wrote at the time.

The last time Uzi dropped a full-length project was his nine-track EP RED & WHITE in 2022. His last official studio album came in 2020 as Eternal Atake. That album reached No. 1 Billboard 200 project with 288,000 album-equivalent units. A week later, he dropped a deluxe version titled, Eternal Atake/LUV vs. The World 2. The project also landed at No. 1 with 247,000 equivalent album units.

If Uzi’s new music in February is just a single, it will be his first since “Just Wanna Rock.” He released the song back in October after similarly teasing it in TikTok posts. The track landed on HotNewHipHop’s list of the best songs from 2022.

Check out the TikTok featuring Lil Uzi Vert’s unreleased song below.

