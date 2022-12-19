2022’s been a wild ride filled with ups and downs but what we could all agree on was that it was an exceptional year for music. The pandemic-filled days felt like something of the past and a sense of normalcy was regained in our day-to-day lives. People were really outside, and our favorite artists were, too.
After unveiling our top 40 hottest hip-hop albums of 2022, we’re back with the accompanying list of our top songs of the year. It’s a daunting task to rank the top 40 songs of the year, especially looking back at the number of great records dropped. Some of them were viral records that took on a life of their own organically via the power of TikTok (i.e. Lil Yachty’s “Poland” and Ice Spice’s “Munch”). However, there were also plenty of album highlights from the most cherished MCs in hip-hop, from revered wordsmiths (Pusha T, Denzel Curry, etc.) to trusted hitmakers (Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch etc).
Artists like Future and Kendrick Lamar emerged following lengthy hiatus’ from hip-hop and delivered some incredible moments of their latest projects. At the same time, rappers like Lil Uzi Vert and Nicki Minaj came through with a few loosies that kept us talking in anticipation of their next studio albums.
Below, we’ve ranked our top 40 hottest songs of 2022. Skim through our picks below and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.
40. Latto – “Sunshine” ft. Lil Wayne & Childish Gambino
39. Roddy Ricch – “Aston Martin Truck”
38. Denzel Curry – “Walkin”
37. Kendrick Lamar – “Silent Hill” ft. Kodak Black
36. A$AP Rocky – “D.M.B.”
35. Fivio Foreign – “City of Gods” ft. Kanye West & Alicia Keys
34. Drake & 21 Savage – “On BS”
33. Baby Keem – “Highway 95”
32. Offset – “5 4 3 2 1”
31. The Game – “Eazy” ft. Kanye West
30. BIA – “London” ft. J Cole
29. Central Cee – “Doja”
28. Ice Spice – “Munch (Feelin’ U)”
27. Future – “PUFFIN ON ZOOTIES”
26. Lil Baby – “In A Minute”
25. Lil Yachty – “Poland”
24. Nicki Minaj – “Do We Have A Problem” ft. Lil Baby