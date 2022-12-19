2022’s been a wild ride filled with ups and downs but what we could all agree on was that it was an exceptional year for music. The pandemic-filled days felt like something of the past and a sense of normalcy was regained in our day-to-day lives. People were really outside, and our favorite artists were, too.

After unveiling our top 40 hottest hip-hop albums of 2022, we’re back with the accompanying list of our top songs of the year. It’s a daunting task to rank the top 40 songs of the year, especially looking back at the number of great records dropped. Some of them were viral records that took on a life of their own organically via the power of TikTok (i.e. Lil Yachty’s “Poland” and Ice Spice’s “Munch”). However, there were also plenty of album highlights from the most cherished MCs in hip-hop, from revered wordsmiths (Pusha T, Denzel Curry, etc.) to trusted hitmakers (Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch etc).

Artists like Future and Kendrick Lamar emerged following lengthy hiatus’ from hip-hop and delivered some incredible moments of their latest projects. At the same time, rappers like Lil Uzi Vert and Nicki Minaj came through with a few loosies that kept us talking in anticipation of their next studio albums.

Below, we’ve ranked our top 40 hottest songs of 2022. Skim through our picks below and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

40. Latto – “Sunshine” ft. Lil Wayne & Childish Gambino

39. Roddy Ricch – “Aston Martin Truck”

38. Denzel Curry – “Walkin”

37. Kendrick Lamar – “Silent Hill” ft. Kodak Black

36. A$AP Rocky – “D.M.B.”

35. Fivio Foreign – “City of Gods” ft. Kanye West & Alicia Keys

34. Drake & 21 Savage – “On BS”

33. Baby Keem – “Highway 95”

32. Offset – “5 4 3 2 1”

31. The Game – “Eazy” ft. Kanye West

30. BIA – “London” ft. J Cole

29. Central Cee – “Doja”

28. Ice Spice – “Munch (Feelin’ U)”

27. Future – “PUFFIN ON ZOOTIES”

26. Lil Baby – “In A Minute”

25. Lil Yachty – “Poland”

24. Nicki Minaj – “Do We Have A Problem” ft. Lil Baby

23. Freddie Gibbs – “PYS” ft. DJ Paul

22. Jack Harlow – “Churchill Downs” ft. Drake

21. GloRilla – “Tomorrow 2” ft. Cardi B

20. Drake – “Jimmy Cooks” ft. 21 Savage

19. Nas & Hit-Boy – “Michael & Quincy”

18. Quavo & Takeoff – “Bars Into Captions”

17. Doechii – “Persuasive”

16. DJ Khaled – “GOD DID” ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

15. Joey Bada$$ – “Survivors Guilt”

14. Pusha T – “Dreamin Of The Past” ft. Kanye West

13. Dreamville – “Stick” ft. JID, J. Cole, Kenny Mason & Sheck Wes

12. Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”

11. Pusha T – “Neck & Wrist” ft. Jay-Z & Pharrell Williams

10. Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

9. Vince Staples – “WHEN SPARKS FLY”

8. Benny The Butcher – “Johnny P’s Caddy” ft. J. Cole

6. Drake – “Sticky”

5. JID – Raydar

4. Future – “WAIT FOR U”

3. Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

2. Hitkidd & GloRilla – “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”

1. Gunna & Future – “pushin P” ft. Young Thug