Lil Yachty is on pace to come through with a new album in 2023. The Atlanta rapper returned on Tuesday night with his latest single, “Poland,” released exclusively on Soundcloud. Yachty’s vibrato melodies pair with F1lTHY’s aggressive synth-heavy production for a strong introduction into what he has in store on his upcoming effort. He hasn’t provided any details on his next project but it sounds like he’s aiming to dive back into the sound that helped put him on in the first place.

“Poland” also marks Yachty’s first solo release of 2022. He dropped off Michigan Boy Boat in 2021, which was entirely inspired by the sounds emerging out of Detroit and Flint.

Drake also reposted Yachty’s new song on his Instagram page, writing, “Boat Opera on tour 2023.”

We’ll keep you posted on any more information regarding Lil Yachty’s next project. For now, press play on “Poland.”

Quotable Lyrics

I been fiending (Uh), like I’m Keenan

Ride around with a Kel-Tec (Phew, Wock’)

If you mean it, baby girl, do you mean it?

I been leaning, baby girl, I been leaning