f1lthy
- MusicPlayboi Carti Dropping New Music Very Soon, Producer F1lthy Seemingly ConfirmsThe "Rockstar Made" hitmaker suggested that new material may come out today, so it seems like 2024 is starting off hot.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesSid Shyne And F1LTHY Make A Splash With "INSOMNIA" EPThis is Shyne's and F1LTHY's first time working together. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicPlayboi Carti Producer Explains How Leaks Ruined Album ReleaseF1lthy had a simple message for Carti fans.By Alexander Cole
- SongsLil Yachty Drops "Poland," Drake Co-Signs New SongLil Yachty turns it up on "Poland." By Aron A.