DJ Akademiks Goes Ballistic On YesJulz After She Said He "Sucks" As A Music Journalist

Whenever DJ Akademiks rants to the point of almost passing out, we know it won't be long before people laugh at it and go wild to it online. The latest target of his ire was talent manager and social media personality YesJulz. Basically, the story is that Ak admitted he didn't know who producer F1lthy was while covering the release of the long-awaited new album MUSIC from the one and only Playboi Carti. "Not knowing F1lthy is one of Carti's main collaborators in 2025 as a journalist covering hip-hop is surely one way to admit you suck at your job," Julz wrote on Twitter. And that's when the streamer popped off.

"That f***ing w***e YesJulz even trying to talk to me?" DJ Akademiks exclaimed. "B***h, you spent half your f***ing life on your knees, getting your back blown out, and sucking c**k. Guzzling f***ing semen, you f***ing w***e! How dare you talk to me?! You done sucked up half the industry talking about Big Ak?! You f***ing w***e! I don't want to hear nothing from no w***e today, bruh. Sit your w***e a** [down]! Get some Listerine! F***ing c**k-sucking b***h, when it's d**k-sucking time, we'll call you! F**k!"

DJ Akademiks & Drake

Of course, did Ak actually respond to Julz's point? No... But you could say he got his point across. For those unaware, YesJulz re-emerged in the DJ Akademiks universe late last year thanks to Drake's leaked Conductor Williams freestyle presumably taking shots at LeBron James. The commentator had claimed that Drizzy and Bron used to "run two mans" together, which we won't explain here. But this conversation also reignited cheating rumors concerning the NBA star and the Miami native.