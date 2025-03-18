YesJulz Claps Back At DJ Akademiks Following His Misogynistic Rant Towards Her

It's safe to say that DJ Akademiks was frustrated by YesJulz questioning his credentials as a hip-hop journalist and aggregator. If you haven't seen it yet, click the link here. But in case you don't feel like watching it, here's what Ak said in response to the talent manager. "That f*cking wh**e YesJulz even trying to talk to me? B*tch, you spent half your f*cking life on your knees, getting your back blown out, and sucking c**k. Guzzling f*cking semen, you f*cking wh**e! How dare you talk to me?!" he screamed on live stream.

"You done sucked up half the industry talking about Big Ak?! You f*cking wh**e! I don't want to hear nothing from no wh**e today, bruh. Sit your wh**e a*s [down]! Get some Listerine! F*cking c**k-sucking b*chh, when it's d**k-sucking time, we'll call you! F*ck!" Moments after, YesJulz did troll Dj Akademiks along with everyone else who was on her side. "Bro bout to pop a blood vessel🤣🤣🤣" she said last Friday, March 14. She also added, "I really don’t even know where these people get this shit from😭So loud & so wrong."

Dj Akademiks & Playboi Carti

Since there are folks out there who don't believe her, especially DJ Akademiks, YesJulz is coming with facts. Per Live Bitez, the social media influencer shared a quick video and brought up her past work relationship with G.O.O.D. Music signee, 070 Shake. If you didn't know, Julz managed the New Jersey-born singer and rapper pretty much up until she made it big in 2018. That year, Shake had additional vocals on Kanye West's famous run of short albums in Pusha T's DAYTONA, his own tape ye, and Nas' NASIR. Their split was a little rocky, but nevertheless, Shake has become a highly desirable artist since then.