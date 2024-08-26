DJ Akademiks Calls Out DJ Hed For Shooting Down His Kendrick Lamar Album Report

Akademiks says he's the greatest journalist DJ Hed has ever heard of.

DJ Akademiks went off on DJ Hed while live-streaming on Sunday night after the Kendrick Lamar associate shot down the reports that the iconic rapper is working on a new album. In doing so, Akademiks labeled himself the greatest journalist that Hed has ever seen and reaffirmed his previous report that a new project is in the works.

"I'm the greatest single journalist you've ever heard of," Akademiks remarked. "I built a $20 million industry by doing this sh*t. I played Drake's video and Drake had to ask me, 'How'd you get it?' When I tell you something came from or something I know when it comes to Kendrick or whatever-- I don't give a f*ck who Kendrick is, I don't give a f*ck about none of these n****s. Akademiks is the greatest single journalist you've ever heard of. You could be f*cking Kendrick if I said it that's what it is. Let me be clear: I don't need to talk to the artists. How much sh*t did I break about Yung Miami? You think I ever talked to her? Nope."

Kendrick Lamar Performs At "The Pop Out"

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

From there, he mentioned reporting on Drake, Lil Yachty, JAY-Z, and more. "DJ Hed you go ask Kendrick... you up under that n***as crotch, I'm big Ak... I made a million dollars with the n***as that work with Kendrick now, so what is DJ Hed talking about shut up n***a," he added.

Akademiks Slams DJ Hed