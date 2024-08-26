DJ Akademiks Calls Out DJ Hed For Shooting Down His Kendrick Lamar Album Report

DJ Akademiks went off on DJ Hed while live-streaming on Sunday night after the Kendrick Lamar associate shot down the reports that the iconic rapper is working on a new album. In doing so, Akademiks labeled himself the greatest journalist that Hed has ever seen and reaffirmed his previous report that a new project is in the works.
"I'm the greatest single journalist you've ever heard of," Akademiks remarked. "I built a $20 million industry by doing this sh*t. I played Drake's video and Drake had to ask me, 'How'd you get it?' When I tell you something came from or something I know when it comes to Kendrick or whatever-- I don't give a f*ck who Kendrick is, I don't give a f*ck about none of these n****s. Akademiks is the greatest single journalist you've ever heard of. You could be f*cking Kendrick if I said it that's what it is. Let me be clear: I don't need to talk to the artists. How much sh*t did I break about Yung Miami? You think I ever talked to her? Nope."
Kendrick Lamar Performs At "The Pop Out"
From there, he mentioned reporting on Drake, Lil Yachty, JAY-Z, and more. "DJ Hed you go ask Kendrick... you up under that n***as crotch, I'm big Ak... I made a million dollars with the n***as that work with Kendrick now, so what is DJ Hed talking about shut up n***a," he added.
Akademiks Slams DJ Hed
Hed had debunked a screenshot of an alleged text conversation with Lamar in which the rapper appeared to confirm Akademiks' report about new music coming. Afterward, Hed wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Dot don’t really talk to nobody.. especially not Ak." Be on the lookout for further updates on DJ Akademiks, DJ Hed, and Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.
