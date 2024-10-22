DJ Akademiks Slammed By His Own Followers For Constantly Sneak Dissing Kendrick Lamar

Fans are getting tired of Akademiks' support for Drake.

DJ Akademiks is coming under fire in the comments section of one of his latest posts on Instagram for using every opportunity to dunk on Kendrick Lamar that he can. Ak had shared a clip of Daylyt saying that many people on the West Coast used to hate on Lamar's style of music.

"You know what I really hated about Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out show? It was a lot of n****s saying, 'that rap sh*t isn't gonna work.' And these n****s was front row," Daylyt said in the video. "I'm from the West Coast so I'm gonna go ahead and say it. All those n****s used to sh*t on Kendrick. A lot of n****s in the West used to sh*t on Kendrick. I remember." From there, he recalled everyone else being on "goofy time," but Lamar sticking to pure hip-hop, which he says angered a lot of people.

Kendrick Lamar Performs During "The Pop Out"

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

In the comments, fans complained about Ak's constant support of Drake. "Ak is on a historic glazing run. One for the record books," one user wrote. Another added: "A Kendrick smear campaign months after the beef is a different level of bothered on behalf of Drake. Insane." One more fan commented: "AK you literally Celebrated the end of Kendrick 15 minutes before he dropped not like us and you conceded … at this point it's like your living out resentment instead of reality."

DJ Akademiks Faces Backlash On Instagram