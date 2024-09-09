DJ Akademiks Loses It After Kendrick Lamar Lands Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

DJ Akademiks appeared to be furious.

DJ Akademiks went off in a rant on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday night after the NFL announced that Kendrick Lamar will be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show. He accused JAY-Z of colluding against Drake by helping his ongoing rival host an even bigger version of The Pop Out event.

"The NFL just gave Kendrick Lamar a global 'Pop Out' show… Jay Z I see u n****h… u ain’t low…," Ak began a series of posts. In more, he added: "Jay Z and roc nation responsible for curating the Super Bowl half time show… remember that. Metroboomin waiting by the phone for Kendrick Lamar to call him n invite him to the Super Bowl performance to get his 16 off with his lil MPC. Every n***a at the pop out event w Kendrick texting him rn like 'PART 2 @ SUPERBOWL?? BIG HOMIE?!!' Drake and J Cole rapped 'Big As the What.. Big As the Super Bowl' And Jay Z just made Kendrick Lamar the headliner of the Super Bowl. Nah n***a dis sh*t is wild … this sh*t crazy."

Akademiks concluded: "Na f*ck dat… Drake gotta squabble with Kendrick Lamar. Enough is enough. Talmbout 'No Round 2s' …. Kendrick a petty n***a .. sees everything and clearly hates the f*ck outta drake. The Super Bowl in New Orleans and they let Kendrick Lamar perform over Lil Wayne…. Jay Z a legendary hater for that." Before ending the rant, he teased: "Round 2 Will Still Proceed."

DJ Akademiks Goes Off On NFL & Kendrick Lamar

In Lamar's Super Bowl announcement, he remarked “You know it’s only one opportunity to win a championship — no round twos." Drake had recently teased gearing up for a "Game 2," which fans interpreted as a reference to his feud with Lamar. Check out Ak's latest rant on X below. Be on the lookout for further updates on DJ Akademiks on HotNewHipHop.