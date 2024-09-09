DJ Akademiks Loses It After Kendrick Lamar Lands Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

BYCole Blake97 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DJ Akademiks
2018 ComplexCon - Day 1 LONG BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 03: DJ Akademiks attends 2018 ComplexCon-Day 1 at Long Beach Convention Center on November 3, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)
DJ Akademiks appeared to be furious.

DJ Akademiks went off in a rant on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday night after the NFL announced that Kendrick Lamar will be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show. He accused JAY-Z of colluding against Drake by helping his ongoing rival host an even bigger version of The Pop Out event.

"The NFL just gave Kendrick Lamar a global 'Pop Out' show… Jay Z I see u n****h… u ain’t low…," Ak began a series of posts. In more, he added: "Jay Z and roc nation responsible for curating the Super Bowl half time show… remember that. Metroboomin waiting by the phone for Kendrick Lamar to call him n invite him to the Super Bowl performance to get his 16 off with his lil MPC. Every n***a at the pop out event w Kendrick texting him rn like 'PART 2 @ SUPERBOWL?? BIG HOMIE?!!' Drake and J Cole rapped 'Big As the What.. Big As the Super Bowl' And Jay Z just made Kendrick Lamar the headliner of the Super Bowl. Nah n***a dis sh*t is wild … this sh*t crazy."

Read More: Master P Wants Kendrick Lamar To Bring Out Lil Wayne For Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar Brings Out Dr. Dre For "The Pop Out"

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre perform onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

Akademiks concluded: "Na f*ck dat… Drake gotta squabble with Kendrick Lamar. Enough is enough. Talmbout 'No Round 2s' …. Kendrick a petty n***a .. sees everything and clearly hates the f*ck outta drake. The Super Bowl in New Orleans and they let Kendrick Lamar perform over Lil Wayne…. Jay Z a legendary hater for that." Before ending the rant, he teased: "Round 2 Will Still Proceed."

DJ Akademiks Goes Off On NFL & Kendrick Lamar

In Lamar's Super Bowl announcement, he remarked “You know it’s only one opportunity to win a championship — no round twos." Drake had recently teased gearing up for a "Game 2," which fans interpreted as a reference to his feud with Lamar. Check out Ak's latest rant on X below. Be on the lookout for further updates on DJ Akademiks on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Will Headline 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...