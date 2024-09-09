Rihanna Shows Love To Kendrick Lamar After Super Bowl Halftime Show Announcement

Rihanna seems to be excited for Kendrick Lamar's performance.

Rihanna showed her support for Kendrick Lamar on Instagram on Sunday by liking his announcement that he'll be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Rihanna previously served as the headliner in 2023 for Super Bowl LVII. In the announcement video, Lamar trolled his ongoing rival, Drake, by referencing his recent comments about preparing for a "Game 2." He remarked: “You know it’s only one opportunity to win a championship — no round twos."

The NFL is putting on the Halftime Show with the help of JAY-Z and Roc Nation. In a statement about the decision, JAY said: “Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer. His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come.”

Rihanna Performs During Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

The reaction to Lamar taking the headlining spot in the show hasn't been entirely positive. Many fans have been complaining that Lil Wayne wasn't invited, considering the game is taking place in his hometown of New Orleans. Even Master P came out on social media to suggest the league should find a way to incorporate him into the show. DJ Akademiks has also been ranting about the situation on X (formerly Twitter). In doing so, he's accused JAY-Z of colluding to disrespect Drake and help Lamar create another event similar to The Pop Out.

Kendrick Lamar To Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show