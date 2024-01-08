JAY-Z Wins Emmy For Co-Directing Rihanna‘s Super Bowl Halftime Show

JAY-Z won the award for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special for co-directing Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show at the 2023 Primetime Creative Arts Emmys, on Sunday night. In the category, the legendary rapper beat out Joel Gallen with Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, Linda Mendoza with Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer, Paul Miller with Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love, and Glenn Weiss with The Oscars. Hov split the honor with his co-director, Hamish Hamilton, who had helmed every Super Bowl Halftime Show since 2010, when The Who performed. The halftime show also took home the award for Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special.

JAY-Z praised Rihanna when the NFL first announced she would be performing at the game in 2022. “Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” he said at the time. “A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

Rihanna Headlines Super Bowl Halftime Show

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

JAY-Z previously won an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for his work on the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2022. That performance featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, with guest appearances from 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak.

JAY-Z Takes Home Emmy Award

Hamish Hamilton and Shawn Carter (@sc) win the #Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special for The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring @Rihanna (@FOXTV)! #Emmys #75thEmmys pic.twitter.com/iPtGvi9TOQ — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) January 8, 2024

Next month, Usher will be headlining the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show, following the release of his upcoming album, Coming Home. The game will kick off on Sunday, February 11. Be on the lookout for further updates on JAY-Z and Rihanna as well as the Super Bowl Halftime Show on HotNewHipHop.

