The Emmy nominations were released today and as usual, a few of the awards dipped into the world of music. While the ongoing Writer’s Guild strike makes it hard to pin down exactly when the Emmys will actually happen, the nominees are out now. Among them is Jay-Z, who is unsurprisingly nominated for something he did behind the scenes. According to Uproxx, alongside Hamish Hamilton, he’s nominated for Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special. The special in question is one you’ll probably remember, Rihanna’s halftime show.

Jay-Z is one of the most thoroughly awarded artists in rap music history. Jay has 6 Billboard Music Awards, 7 BET Awards, and a whopping 24 Grammys. Consequently he could add an Emmy to that list. Technically he’s already been involved in one Emmy win as the Roc Nation-produced 2022 Superbowl Halftime Show took home the Outstanding Variety Special award. But now he is personally nominated for an Emmy for the second time. The first came in 2015 when he was nominated for Outstanding Special Class Program for his On The Run tour documentary with Beyonce.

Jay-Z often makes news more for what he does behind the scenes. His company Roc Nation is making a push into the world of soccer with two big new moves. Firstly they purchased a major soccer agency in Brazil. Furthermore they followed it up just yesterday by signing a partnership with Italy’s Serie A soccer league. The partnership seeks to spread the appeal of Italian soccer into North America.

A TikTok of Jay-Z recorded at Beyonce’s recent Toronto date on the Renaissance tour is going viral. In the video a fan attempts to get a fist bump from the legendary rapper. He ends up getting more than he bargained for when Jay-Z hands him his glass of champagne. Subsequently, the fan’s shocked reaction helped propel the video to virality. What do you think of Jay-Z being nominated for an Emmy for Rihanna’s Superbowl performance? Let us know in the comment section below.

