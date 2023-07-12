Jay-Z has a history of some tricky interactions with fans who invade his personal space. At a recent stop in Toronto on Beyonce’s Renaissance tour, a fan tried to get the rap legend’s attention and got something unexpected. In a video uploaded to TikTok, a fan is standing just a few feet away from Jay and tries to get a fist bump from him. Much to his surprise, he decides not to fist bump and instead gave the fan the glass of champagne he was drinking. In the caption, the fan expressed his disbelief at the entire interaction. ““I went up to #jayz and asked for a simple Dap and he gave me his drink!!!!! I was in disbelief and shaking afterwards!” he said.

Jay-Z has been alongside Beyonce for much of the Renaissance tour. He was there when she closed the European leg of the tour in Poland. He was also present in an Instagram post she dropped from Paris. The pair were taking some time to relax before she began the North American portion of her tour. Jay also had the chance to pop up at Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s lavish 4th of July party. The affair came with an all-white dress code and celebrities showed out in bulk. Though even in a sea of memorable fashion Jay-Z managed to stand out with a watch that caught everyone’s attention.

Jay-Z Passes His Drink Along To A Fan

Jay-Z has been in the news as much for his business deals as anything else recently. The sports branch of his Roc Nation company is making some moves to try and enter the soccer market. It started just a few days ago when the company agreed to purchase a major soccer agency in Brazil.

Now they're going even more international. News broke yesterday that Roc Nation has reached a deal with Italian Serie A soccer. The partnership aims to bring Italian soccer into the sphere of North American sports via Roc Nation's influence.

