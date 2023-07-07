Earlier this week celebrities showed out in bunches for Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s 4th of July party. Names like Jack Harlow, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Coi Leray, and more showed up. As attention-grabbing as the list of names was the dress code. The party was an all-white affair that saw stars showing up in sleek bright white outfits. Even among a sea of notable fits though, Jay-Z stood out.

In the wake of the party while digging through all the photos fans noticed a piece Jay-Z brought with him. According to HipHopDX, the “Empire State Of Mind” rapper supplemented his fit with a rare Patek Phillippe watch worth more than $7 million. That figure comes from another one of the watches which sold at an auction. Back in April of 2022, someone picked it up for $7.7 million. There were plenty more flashy watches to be seen at the event. Both Lil Baby and DJ Khaled pulled out pricey wristwear for the occasion, but everyone’s drip was dwarfed by Hova’s.

Jay-Z Pulls Out All The Stops For 4th Of July

Jay-Z’s looks didn’t just get attention at Rubin’s party. He recently showed up at Paris Fashion Week in support of Pharrell. It was the rapper and producer’s debut as the Head of Menswear for Louis Vuitton. Jay-Z performed after the show alongside Tyler, The Creator, and Pharrell himself. During his performance, he played his song “N*ggas In Paris” which features Kanye West and fans took notice when West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian was singing along in the crowd.

Jay-Z also showed up in Paris for a different reason, to relax. He was spotted on Beyonce’s Instagram relaxing with the singer after she wrapped up the European leg of her Renaissance tour. Despite Jay’s notoriously private approach to life, he’s been showing up often recently. It wasn’t even the only time in recent weeks he made a memorable appearance on Bey’s Instagram page. What do you think of Jay-Z’s pricey watch from a 4th of July party? Let us know in the comment section below.

