The stars showed out in absolute bunches to one particular 4th of July party this year. Michael Rubin, CEO of sports merchandise company Fanatics threw a party packed full of guests dressed in all white attire. In attendance were major names like J-Lo and Ben Affleck, Justin Bieber, Tom Brady, and many more. Hip hop was also pretty well represented at the event with names like Travis Scott, Jack Harlow, and Lil Baby in attendance. One of the biggest stars to make their way to the party was Jay-Z.

The rap legend doesn’t pop up in the public light that often. Jay-Z recently made an appearance on wife Beyonce’s Instagram. The pair were relaxing in Paris following the end of her Renaissance tour. It was familiar territory for the couple who had also recently been spotted in the city for Paris Fashion Week. They were in attendance for Pharrell’s debut collection as Head of Menswear at Louis Vuitton. Subsequently, Jay-Z even gave a live performance after the show where Kim Kardashian got caught singing along to a track that features her ex-husband Kanye West.

Jay-Z’s All-White Fit

Recently one of Jay-Z’s biggest hit songs reached yet another astounding milestone. “Empire State Of Mind” a collab between him and Alicia Keys was certified 9x platinum. The track comes from Jay’s 2009 album The Blueprint 3 and is among his most well known tunes. While in Paris for the Louis Vuitton show Jay and Bey linked up with a number of celebrities in attendance. Despite that, the crowd afterwards still had some trouble during Jay-Z’s performance. After repeatedly trying to get the crowd to clap along, their failure to stay on beat eventually made him just give up.

Jay-Z’s most recent studio album came out all the way back in 2017. 4:44 saw the rapper processing many of the relationships he had with people like Beyonce, his children and even his own mother. What do you think of Jay-Z pulling up in style to Michael Rubin’s 4th of July party? Let us know in the comment section below.

