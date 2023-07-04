Jay-Z’s twelfth studio album Magna Carta.. Holy Grail turns 10 years old today. The project was released to fans via an app before its official commercial release a few days later. It went on to be a massive success topping the Billboard 200 albums chart and getting certified three times platinum. The albums second and third singles “Tom Ford” and “Part II (On The Run)” both found their way to success. Deep cuts like “f*ckwithmeyouknowigotit” and “Oceans” have become major fan favorites in the decade since their early release.

But when people think about Magna Carta… Holy Grail they almost always return to its lead single and opening track. The song sees Jay-Z teaming up with Justin Timberlake for a fantastical, multi-phased five-and-a-half minutes of icy hip-hop. The song was an instant smash, debuting at number 8 on the hot 100 and ultimately climbing all the way up to number 4. In the decade since it has racked up nearly 300 million streams on Spotify and been certified 4x platinum. The music video released to accompany the song also has over 5 million views on Youtube.

Jay-Z And Justin’s Classic

In the decade since “Holy Grail” Jay-Z’s star hasn’t faded a bit. Just this morning he was in attendance at Michael Rubin’s 4th of July party alongside rappers like Travis Scott, Jack Harlow, and Lil Baby. The party had an all-white dress code that had many celebs stepping up their outfit game.

Jay-Z hasn’t released a new album since 2017 when he dropped 4:44 the follow up to Magna Carta… Holy Grail. The album contained Jay-Z’s public responses to accusations made by Beyonce on Lemonade as well as a number of other self-reflections. What do you think of “Holy Grail” 10 years after it was originally dropped? Let us know in the comment section below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Godd*mn it, I like it

Bright lights is enticin’

But look what it did to Tyson

All that money in one night

Thirty mil’ for one fight

But soon as all that money blows

All the pigeons take flight