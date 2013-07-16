magna carta holy grail
- SongsHear Jay-Z And Justin Timberlake Shine As "Magna Carta... Holy Grail" Turns 10Hova and JT's smash hit still resonates to this day.By Lavender Alexandria
- Original ContentTracking Jay Z's Movements Since "Magna Carta, Holy Grail"It's been nearly four years since Jay Z's last album. Here's what he's been up to.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsPerformance Artist Marina Abramovic Says Jay Z "Completely Used" HerPerformance artist Marina Abramovic, who appeared in Jay Z's "Picasso Baby" music video, says she felt "completely used" by the experience.By Rose Lilah
- NewsRaekwon Says Jay Z Wanted Him And Ghostface Killah On "Magna Carta Holy Grail"Raekwon explains how he almost ended up on "Heaven" from Jay Z's "Magna Carta Holy Grail."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsJay Z Ordered To Pay Up For Uncleared "Magna Carta Holy Grail" SampleJay Z, Timbaland & Swizz Beatz to pay 50% of earnings from "Magna Carta Holy Grail" cut "Versus" to the artist sampled on the track. By Patrick Lyons
- NewsTom Ford Designs Dress Based Off T-Shirt Worn By Jay ZTom Ford debuts "a knock-off of the knock-off" in London as part of his Fall 2014 collection.By Rose Lilah
- NewsJay Z Brings Out Meek Mill In PhillyWatch Jay Z Brings Out Meek Mill In PhillyBy Rose Lilah
- NewsJay Z Reaches Out To Aspiring Rapper He Brought Onstage In ChicagoJay Z has reached out to an aspiring emcee after selecting her to freestyle at a recent Magna Carter World Tour show. By hnhh
- NewsJay Z Brings A 12-Year Old Boy Onstage To Perform "Clique"Watch Jay Z Brings A 12-Year Old Boy Outr To Perform "Clique"By Trevor Smith
- NewsTwo Women Rob & Run Over Man For His Jay Z TicketsTwo Houston women robbed a man and then ran him over for his Jay Z "Magna Carta Holy Grail" tour tickets.By Rose Lilah
- NewsJay Z To Donate To The Marina Abramovic InstituteJay Z has pledged to make a financial contribution to Marina Abramovic's new art institute. By hnhh
- NewsJay Z Forgets "No Church In The Wild" Lyrics LiveWatch Jay Z Forgets "No Church In The Wild" Lyrics Live In ManchesterBy hnhh
- NewsJay-Z Announces European "Magna Carta Holy Grail" Tour Dates [Update: North American Tour Dates Revealed]Jay-Z announces European tour dates for "Magna Carta Holy Grail."By Rose Lilah
- SocietyJay Z Talks Politics & Harry Belafonte With Bill Maher, Premieres "Picasso Baby"Jay Z appeared on "Real Time With Bill Maher" to talk politics, followed by the debut of his "Picasso Baby" video, in which he discusses the relationship between hip hop and art.By Trevor Smith
- InterviewsJay Z Speaks On Losing The Hyphen & How He Used To "Really Suck" LiveJay Z called into Big Boy's radio show to speak on a variety of subjects, including abandoning the hyphen in his name, the improvement of his live performance, and the possibility of "Watch The Throne 2".By Trevor Smith
- NewsU-God Talks About Jay Z's "MCHG," Thinks Kanye West "Is Getting Too Far Away" With "Yeezus"U-God speaks on both Jay Z and Kanye West's albums, praising the former but saying the latter should "come back on planet Earth."By Rose Lilah
- NewsEarl Sweatshirt Explains His Criticism Of Jay Z's "Magna Carta Holy Grail" Earl has explained his reaction to Hov's latest work. By hnhh
- InterviewsJay-Z "Talks Family & His Future With Zane Lowe" VideoWatch Jay-Z "Talks Family & His Future With Zane Lowe" Video - it's the latest video from Jay Z, having dropped on Thursday, July 18th, 2013. Jay Z's musical situation is improving with every new release, and Jay-Z "Talks Family & His Future With Zane Lowe" Video will most definitely help the cause. It's a fine addition to the growing body of work Jay Z has been developing since stepping foot in the game. We're looking forward to what Jay Z has in store.By Rose Lilah
- NewsJay-Z Covers NME MagazineJay-Z is featured on the cover of the new NME magazine.By Trevor Smith
- NewsPrivacy Group Requests FTC Investigation On Jay-Z's "Magna Carta" AppAn advocacy group known as EPIC is calling for an investigation on Jay-Z and Samsung's "Magna Carta" app, which they believe is overly invasive of users' privacy.By Trevor Smith