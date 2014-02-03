Although a Pop / R&B icon, Justin Timberlake has engaged the rap game in a big way in 2013, buddying up with Jay Z and Drake and rekindling his working relationship with Timbaland – all of which took place after a seven-year hiatus from the music scene in general. Throughout his extensive 21-year career, the former ‘N Sync front man has collaborated with the likes of Nelly, Charlie Wilson, Snoop Dogg, The Lonely Island, Nelly Furtado, 50 Cent, Madonna, Beyonce, T.I., Dr. Dre, Missy Elliot, Ciara, The Game, Esmee Denters, Jamie Foxx, Lady Gaga, FreeSol and more. Most recently, he released his two-part, platinum-selling album The 20/20 Experience and wrapped the Legends Of The Summer Stadium Tour with Jay Z. He’s currently contributing to T.I. and Nas’ new albums, and is preparing to embark on the “The 20/20 Experience” World Tour. Oh yeah, he’s also up for seven awards at the 56th Annual GRAMMY awards.