Justin Timberlake Makes His Long-Awaited Return On "Everything I Thought It Was"

For multiple decades now, Justin Timberlake has been one of the biggest stars in all of popular music. He scored numerous smash hits as a member of boy band NSYNC before breaking off as a solo artist and reaching even more stunning highs. His last four studio albums dating back to 2006 have all debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, with his debut hitting number two before that. After a six-year gap in new projects, Timberlake returned with Everything I Thought It Was.

The album was led off by the lead single "Selfish" which has become a hit on pop radio. The song debuted at number 20 on the Hot 100 and is still holding at number 32 this week. The track has racked up more than 50 million streams on Spotify already with the music video being watched more than 20 million times on YouTube. Last month, he released the second single "Drown" to the tune of 8 million Spotify streams in just a few weeks. Now Timberlake has shared the entire tracklist of the album. The lengthy project spans 18 tracks and nearly 80 minutes of material. Check out the new album's tracklist below.

Justin Timberlake Drops His Lengthy New Album





Justin Timberlake's last new album was 2018's Man Of The Woods. Though the album performed well initially it was blasted by critics. The lead single "Filthy" in particular was bashed and didn't achieve nearly the same highs as some of his other singles. The biggest hit from the record ended up being a crossover with country singer Chris Stapleton.

Tracklist:

1. Memphis

2. F**kin' Up The Disco

3. No Angels

4. Play

5. Technicolor

6. Drown

7. Liar (feat. Fireboy DML)

8. Infinity Sex

9. Love & War

10. Sanctified (feat. Tobe Nwigwe)

11. My Favorite Drug

12. Flame

13. Imagination

14. What Lovers Do

15. Selfish

16. Alone

17. Paradise (feat. *NSYNC)

18. Conditions