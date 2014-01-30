If it weren't enough being an Academy-Award winning actor and hugely popular comedian, Jamie Foxx is also a Grammy winning R&B singer, having released four albums to massive success while working with artists such as Kanye West, Twista, Common, Ludacris, Mary J. Blidge, Justin Timberlake and Drake. After his career as a comedian and actor was already well-established, Foxx released his first album, Peep This, to small success. Fast forward eleven years and you have Unpredictable, the multi-talented Texas-born star's second album which saw massive success, following his collaboration with Twista and Kanye on the now-classic, "Slow Jamz." This led to two more albums, "Intuition" and "Best Night of My Life," featuring artists like T-Pain, Ne-Yo, Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, and Wiz Khalifa. The R&B Singer launched full tours to support the album and continued to appear in Hollywood films.