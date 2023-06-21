Pharrell’s debut collection as head of Louis Vuitton Menswear was unveiled at a massive event in Paris last night. Celebrities piled on top of each other at the event which meant there was plenty of news and plenty of fits. Part of the show included a performance from Jay-Z, Tyler, The Creator, and even Pharrell himself. It was during Jay-Z’s performance that a funny interaction with the crowd happened as he tried to keep the hype up.

Before jumping into a fan favorite track from his Magna Carta Holy Grail album Jay-Z tried to get fans to clap along to the beat, but it didn’t go well. According to XXL, Jay-Z tried to correct the audiences clapping, telling them to stay “on-beat though.” After that didn’t seem to help much he decided just to keep the momentum up in other ways. “Forget the clap,” he said before transitioning into the song. While the video of the interaction is funny, Jay-Z seemed to take it well. The rest of the performances features many of his classic hits and some collaborations with Pharrell as well.

Jay-Z’s Crowd Can’t Clap On Beat

The clapping debacle wasn’t even the only attention-grabbing thing that happened during Jay-Z’s performance. Video emerged after the show of Kim Kardashian dancing to the song “N*ggas In Paris,” which of course features her ex-husband Kanye West as well. Another musical story emerging from the event came from Clipse. The rap duo of Pusha T and No Malice have been pretty quiet since the 2000’s aside from the closing track of Push’s most recent album last year. The duo were present on the Louis Vuitton runaway and even debuted a new song they made together while there.

The show featured a parade of celebrities on top of those already mentioned. Beyonce, Megan Thee Stallion, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and more were all also in attendance. The show celebrated Pharrell’s first collection following his takeover of the position once held by Virgil Abloh before his death. What do you think about Jay-Z’s interaction with the crowd during his performance? Let us know in the comment section below.

