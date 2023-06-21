The stars were out for Louis Vuitton’s fashion show in Paris yesterday. Pharrell Williams made his debut as head of Menswear with the brand and unsurprisingly musicians showed up to support him in spades. Rihanna was obviously in attendance as she’s been named the face of his new collection. Alongside her were musicians like A$AP Rocky, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Megan Thee Stallion, Pusha T, and more. One celeb who also turned up to the show was Kim Kardashian.

While the fashion was obviously the star of the show, there was plenty going on throughout the event. Pusha T and his brother No Malice debuted a new song from their duo Clipse while on the runway. Jay-Z also performed at the event and pulled out quite a few of his classics. According to Page Six, it was during that show that Kim Kardashian recorded a video of herself dancing and posted it to her Instagram story. While seemingly innocuous, many fans pointed out that the song she was dancing to was a collaboration between Jay-Z and her ex-husband Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian Dancing To Kanye’s Song

Shown is @KimKardashian at the Spring/Summer 2024 @LouisVuitton Men’s Fashion Show with @Pharrell in Paris, France this evening! pic.twitter.com/pPHnvWblhd — KIM K FORMATION (@KIMKFORMATION) June 20, 2023

The controversial implications are obvious given the couple’s contentious breakup. It isn’t the first time since their split that Kim Kardashian has posted the rapper’s music publicly though. Last year she posted a video of the pair’s two youngest children singing along to Kanye’s song “True Love” which features XXXTENTACION. The couple divorced in 2021 following seven years of marriage and have four children together.

Kim Kardashian’s dancing wasn’t the only thing that got fans’ attention following the Louis Vuitton show. She wore a dress that many online found unflattering. Fans compared the print on the outfit to the texture of the dirt in the game Minecraft. The athleisure outfit combined pixelated leggings and a crop top whose earthy tones lent themselves quite well to the comparisons fans made. It was one of many complaints fans had about fashion at the event, including Pharrell’s viral Ferrari watch. What do you think of Kim dancing to her ex-husband’s music and her controversial dress? Let us know in the comment section below.

