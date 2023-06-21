Kim Kardashian says that her daughter, North West, was wrong to dress up as Ice Spice for a controversial video on TikTok that went viral in March. Speaking with Time magazine, the SKIMS founder admitted that Kanye West may have been right to call her out in that one instance.

“Every day, the kids get to switch of whose music they want to plug in and listen to on the way to school and North was listening to Ice Spice,” Kim explained. “And I didn’t know who that was at the time. And I was like, this is the moment when I feel really old and my daughter is now teaching me what’s cool. I then had the idea to put [Ice Spice] in a Skims campaign. So that all came through North and what she liked. I think it’s always tough when you’re co-parenting and someone wants something and someone doesn’t.”

Kim Kardashian Poses With North West At A Lakers Game

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 12: Kim Kardashian and daughter North West attend the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

She continued: “The Ice Spice videos, she said, ‘Mommy, can I post this?’ “I was out of town, so I had my… nanny was there [and] allowed it. And as soon as I saw the words and everything, I was like, ‘Oh, no no. We’re taking this down.’ She totally understood. So, I think that’s the trial and error sometimes.”

From there, she admitted that her ex-husband may have been correct about their daughter’s TikTok usage in this case. The Ice Spice song featured in the post included graphic depictions of sexual intercourse. “And, you know, then I saw on the Internet, it’s like, ‘Kanye was right.’ You know? And maybe he was, you know?,” Kim added. “In that instance. But in the creative side where she loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, I will fight for her to be creative in those ways. So, it’s always a compromise. No one’s always gonna agree and you just have to do the best that you can as a parent and try to protect your kids, but also let them be creative.”

Kanye first complained about North having a TikTok account back in February 2022. In an Instagram post from the time, he remarked that his daughter was on the site “against my will.”

