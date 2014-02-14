Kim Kardashian requires no introduction. The reality star is of Armenian, Scottish and Dutch descent, and has been described as everything from a stylist, model and apparel retailer to a socialite, actress, and television personality. She also happens to be the mother of Kanye West’s child, North. As far as music goes, the Los Angeles native has released only one track, that being her 2011 single Jam (Turn It Up), which featured The-Dream. Half of the proceeds from the cut were donated to the Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphies, Tennessee. Most recently, she and Kanye got engaged, she appeared with him in the official video for his 2013 single Bound 2, and was the target of racial slurs from a naïve young Caucasian, who was subsequently beat down by Ye. She’s currently planning their wedding, which is to take place at the Palace of Versailles. Stay tuned.

Photo credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images