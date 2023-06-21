Kim Kardashian is easily one of the most famous people in the entire world. Although not everyone is a fan of the mogul, she is definitely a huge influencer. Her series The Kardashians is doing big numbers on Hulu, and fans continue to tune in. Moreover, her Skims brand is doing big business right now, and that doesn’t seem to be on the decline. Overall, it is a very good time to be Kim K, even if she has been through her fair share of controversies as of late.

On Tuesday night, Kim Kardashian was in France for Paris Fashion Week. She was there to support the likes of Pharrell Williams, who was showcasing his first ever collection with Louis Vuitton. This turned out to be a massive show as Clipse showcased their comeback song. Moreover, Jay-Z and Pharrell performed with a special guest of Tyler, The Creator. However, Kim K’s attire certainly turned heads, largely for the wrong reasons.

Kim Kardashian In France

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 20: Kim Kardashian attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Antoine Flament/Getty Images)

As you can see in the image above, Kim Kardashian was wearing an athleisure outfit. The leggings and crop top featured a pixelated look with a color palet of green, brown, black, and beige. Although Kim K was confident in the outfit, others on social media were quick to make fun of her. As you can see in the tweets down below, most people compared this to something you would see in Minecraft. More specifically, this outfit gave the appearance of a Creeper.

Twitter Reacts

Although that probably wasn’t what she was going for, that is what people got out of it. Hopefully, she doesn’t let it get to her too much. After all, the internet loves going in on people in the public eye. Let us know what you think of this outfit, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the fashion world and beyond.

Goodnight to Kim Kardashian cosplaying as a Minecraft Creeper pic.twitter.com/FHcnQA2n7P — Lauren (@wrathsemiliia) June 21, 2023

Kim Kardashian has arrived at the semi annual Minecraft hunger games world championships in Hamburg, Germany pic.twitter.com/JPDcjiaAWW — D (@dilldospeed) June 20, 2023

Swear to god I just saw Rihanna, Pharrell and Kim kardashian wearing Minecraft clothes — Maya (@Avalonbutprivi) June 21, 2023

Why is Kim Kardashian in minecraft like getup I'm wheezing 😭 — swifttarg🇵🇭🇵🇭 attended ERAS 5/26 metlife n1 (@targantihero) June 20, 2023

Kim Kardashian looks like she got that suit from Minecraft tf — babycakez (@babycakez819) June 21, 2023

