Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have had a rocky relationship to say the least, most recently due to the rapper’s erratic behavior and social media attacks against her and the family. However, they put that aside for the kids time and time again. Recently, the two went to their son Saint’s basketball game on Friday (June 16) at the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, Los Angeles. Moreover, they arrived separately, with the fashion mogul being the one to take their seven-year-old to the court. While the Chicago artist came with some company, his current wife Bianca Censori wasn’t there, although she bonded with the West kids in her own way.

The new couple recently went to a Hollywood bus tour after Ye’s wild birthday party. The event brought about rumors of a musical comeback and featured famous guests plus a controversial way to plate sushi: a naked woman. No matter the antics, it seems like Kim Kardashian is holding higher ground and trying her best to leave those worries behind. In fact, she threw their daughter North West a great birthday party of her own and took her to Dior with $1,250 to spend.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West As Co-Parents

Still, that doesn’t mean that the 42-year-old doesn’t speak on her ex-husband from time to time. “I don’t want to be part of this narrative and it’s like, when is this ever gonna end?” she remarked in season three of “The Kardashians.” “Like, it never will and I’m stuck with this for the rest of my life. I still feel the need to not talk about it and protect it from my kids and I always will feel that way, but God, if people knew. I just would never do that to my kids. She actually doesn’t know,” she continued, referring to North.

“No TV, only Apple TV,” Kim Kardashian went on concerning Kanye West’s antics. “I can’t risk an Access Hollywood or anything on the news coming up with their dad mentioned and they want to watch. I have to figure out a way to protect and so they still haven’t seen anything, but then I go into crisis mode. Sometimes I feel like if he were to hit rock bottom, that’s his journey that he needs to figure out on his own. I used to spend hours and hours and hours of my day to be the clean-up crew. I just don’t have that energy.” For more updates on the split stars, log back into HNHH.

