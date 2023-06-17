Kim Kardashian went all out to celebrate her daughter North West’s 10th birthday. She did so by treating her to a luxurious Dior shopping spree. The mother-daughter duo visited Dior’s “Dioriviera” pop-up at the Beverly Hills Hotel. There, they explored various items as part of the birthday festivities. Their shopping experience was captured and shared on TikTok. The video can be seen below.

During the visit, Kim Kardashian and North West showcased matching J’Adior friendship bracelets adorned with the Dior logo and “Beverly Hills,” which cost $420. North took her time admiring the jewelry display before choosing a pearl choker with a gold “CD” pendant in the center, priced at $830. The pair captured a joyful selfie, with North proudly displaying her new designer necklace. North and her friends, who joined the shopping trip as part of a joint birthday celebration with her friend Eva, also showed interest in several Lady Dior handbags.

Kim Celebrates North’s Birthday In Style

To mark North’s milestone birthday, Kim Kardashian organized a pajama party and “beauty brunch” for her and her friends. The event took place at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel. It featured delicious treats and Anastasia makeup lessons from founder Anastasia Soare. The guests also received matching pink pajamas and custom black hoodies reading “North + Eva” from Los Angeles-based shoe store Visions Studio. The venue was adorned with shoes from the store and a personalized welcome sign. The attendees enjoyed sleeping in pink tent beds decorated with twinkle lights, Hello Kitty pillows, and custom black duffle bags.

Besides Kim herself, notable guests included North’s cousin Penelope Disick and Jessica Simpson’s eldest daughter, Maxwell. North’s siblings Saint and Chicago were not mentioned in the videos, but her youngest brother, Psalm, made a brief appearance. Interestingly, Kanye West did not appear in any of the videos, indicating that he did not attend the party. Prior to the celebration, Kanye was spotted having lunch with Bianca Censori, in Santa Monica. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, and their divorce was finalized in November 2022, over a year later. It would appear that things are still not so friendly. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest updates on this and other hip-hop news.