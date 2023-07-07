Kim Kardashian has been as busy as ever recently. Despite everything going on though, she managed to find time to go on vacation with her daughter North. According to Page Six, the pair spent time riding their jet skis around Coeur d’Alene lake. While Kim’s other three children weren’t present, her and North are often seen spending time together. The pair run a joint TikTok account that goes viral pretty much every time they post something.

The Christian Dior bathing suit North West wore while jet skiing is far from her only piece of designer clothing. Kim and North dropped $1250 at Dior last month following her birthday. She celebrated turning 10 with an elaborate all-pink party just a few days before. The pair can also be seen hanging out together courtside at Lakers games.

Kim Kardashian Enjoying Vacation With North

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 12: Kim Kardashian and daughter North West attend the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian made waves for a few comments she made during the newest episodes of The Kardashians. After weeks of building up tension between her and Kourtney, they finally tackled their Dolce & Gabbana beef face to face. She also drew interest for comments she made about ex-husband Kanye West. She claims that she felt guilty when multiple brands ended their association with Kanye following Kim showing support for the Jewish community.

Kim Kardashian made that post as a response to West’s antisemitic rants last year. Her association with the rapper has gotten attention in recent months when she’s been caught singing his songs. The most recent time came at the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show. During Jay-Z’s performance of “N*ggas In Paris” video of Kim singing along made it onto social media. What do you think about Kim Kardashian and North West enjoying their vacation? Let us know in the comment section below.

