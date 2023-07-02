Kim Kardashian’s journey into the legal profession began way back in 2018. Citing her late father as her inspiration, Kardashian explained that she wanted to follow in his footsteps. A distinguished attorney, Robert Kardashian Sr. is perhaps best remembered for his role as part of OJ Simpson’s legal team.

One of the first major obstacles for any aspiring law student is passing the “baby bar”, a seven-hour exam typically taken at the end of your first year of study. The test covers contracts, criminal law, and torts. A passing score is 560 (70%). When Kardashian took the exam in June 2020, she failed with a score of 474. She failed again in November, getting a 463. Additionally, she failed a third time with an undisclosed score in June 2021. Most applicants give up after the third failure. However, Kardashian persevered. Furthermore, she has said that the failure helped her bond with her daughter.

Failures Brought Kardashian Closer to North

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Kim Kardashian and North West are seen leaving the Ritz Hotel on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

“That’s one of my favorite episodes too. My daughter was there with me,” Kardashian said, referring to the episode of The Kardashians where she learned she had passed the bar on her fourth attempt. “For a long time it was difficult for [North] to understand why I was studying all the time. “She saw me fail and cry, she saw how I was no different than her when she was worried because of a test. But when she saw me cry from joy, I knew she understood how important that achievement was to me personally.”

Kardashian passed the First-Year Law Students’ Examination, aka “the Baby Bar” in December 2021. “I go in the car because if I’m upset I don’t want to have everyone stare. You are only allowed to take the baby bar a certain amount of times. This was the last time I could ever take it, so if I don’t [pass] then this law school journey is over for me.” While there are consequences to passing after the permitted three attempts, Kardashian reportedly remains undeterred. According to the latest update in Kardashian’s legal studies, she is aiming to take the full bar exam in Spring 2025.

