Joe Exotic Asks Kourtney Kardashian To Get Him The Legal Services Of Her Sister Kim

Joe Exotic has sought to become the next legal project of Kim Kardashian. "Awww cute. Also, please have your sister help me get out of this hell hole," Joe wrote on an Instagram post of Kourtney holding her son. Joe is currently serving 21 years for 17 counts of animal abuse and two counts of attempted murder-for-hire. Currently held at FMC Fort Worth in Texas, Joe is scheduled for release in 2035.

However, fans have joked that Joe has gone after the wrong sister. As fans of The Kardashians know, the relationship between Kourtney and Kim is rocky at best. During the show's most recent season, Kim revealed that she and other members of the Kar-Jen clan have a "Not Kourtney" group chat where they vent about their sister and her various external dramas.

Joe is trying to get the help of Kim as the most famous of the Kar-Jen clan is studying to be a lawyer. However, that endeavor has not always gone smoothly. Kim's journey into the legal profession began way back in 2018. Citing her late father as her inspiration, Kardashian explained that she wanted to follow in his footsteps. A distinguished attorney, Robert Kardashian Sr. is perhaps best remembered for his role as part of OJ Simpson's legal team. However, Kim failed the "Baby Bar" three times, which is usually a sign to give up on one's legal ambitions. Despite this, Kim passed on the fourth attempt and plans to take the full bar exam next year. Furthermore, she said the whole experience helped her bond with her daughter North

“That’s one of my favorite episodes too. My daughter was there with me,” Kardashian said, referring to the episode of The Kardashians where she learned she had passed the bar on her fourth attempt. “For a long time it was difficult for [North] to understand why I was studying all the time. “She saw me fail and cry, she saw how I was no different than her when she was worried because of a test. But when she saw me cry from joy, I knew she understood how important that achievement was to me personally.”

