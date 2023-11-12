Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable In Retro SKIMS Ad, Shares BTS Photos From Balenciaga Shoot

Kim Kardashian had fans doing a double-take in recently released adverts for SKIMS' holiday line. The retro-inspired campaign sees Kardashian with noticeably bronzed skin and considerably lighter hair. She appears on the faux-magazine covers in a number of 60s-inspired outfits, including a daring furry halter top and g-string combination. The entire shoot screams vintage Playboy, but fans, who mostly approved of the look, were also taken aback at just how major the transformation to Kardashian was.

Meanwhile, staying with the fashion theme, Kardashian also gave her fans an exclusive look at the fitting of her Balenciaga gown for a recent shoot. The gown, which Kardashian wore to the LACMA Art + Festival last week, is a tight-fit hot pink wraparound number with extensive train. On Instagram, Kardashian shared a number of images from her Paris fitting. Namely, these images show Kardashian floating through ornate Parisian drawing rooms with the dress artfully falling off her.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Gets Cheeky In Pink Gown And Chic In Black Dress Over The Weekend

Kardashian Gives Update On Dating Life, Shows Off Secret Tattoo

Furthermore, in the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim gave a crucial update on her dating intentions. Across the episode, Kim reiterated her desire to remain single for at least two years, noting that she was about halfway through that goal after breaking up with Pete Davidson. "I’ve got a year to go. I think that will be really good for me. [I’m] not looking, they seem to find me, but I’m not looking!” Kim declared.

Elsewhere, Kim also revealed a secret tattoo that she has kept hidden from everyone but her family. Kim pulled down her lower lip to reveal a small infinity symbol. According to Kim, she got the tattoo during an impromptu 4:30AM inking session after hosting SNL for the first time. Furthermore, the tattoo goes against Kim's famous opposition to tattoos, at least for herself. "You wouldn't put a bumper sticker on a Bentley," the SKIMS founder once famously declared.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Pulls Up To Odell Beckham’s Birthday Party: Details

Kardashian's Balenciaga Photo Dump

Follow all the latest pop culture and fashion news here at HotNewHipHop.

[via][via]