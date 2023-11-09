Patrick Mahomes Becomes Newest Model For SKIMS

Patrick Mahomes, along with his wife and two children, has become the latest athlete to post for SKIMS, Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand. The whole Mahomes family dressed up in classic plaid flannel to promote the brand's impending holiday shop. Last year, Snoop and his family promoted the brand for the holiday season. However, Kardashian stuck with the athletics theme given the recent launch of a SKIMS menswear line. Previously, Niners defensive star Nick Bosa was one of the initial models for SKIMS' menswear line.

Mahomes expressed his excitement at the campaign. "This is our first campaign as a family, and shooting for SKIMS all together was an awesome moment," he told TMZ of their involvement. Mahomes is currently on a bye week after leading the Chiefs to victory over the Dolphins in Germany last weekend. The team is next in action against the Eagles in a Monday Night Football clash on November 20.

Read More: Patrick Mahomes Trolls Travis Kelce After Taylor Swift Attends Chiefs-Bears

Adam Silver Promotes SKIMS

However, Mahomes isn't the only person repping the brand as of late. Adam Silver proudly promoted SKIMS after the brand recently struck a deal with the NBA and WNBA. "Although I'm not going to show you, I'm wearing them right now. I strongly recommend them to everyone," Silver told TMZ during a street interview earlier this week. "When guys are more comfortable, makes them play better. So yes, gonna have a direct impact on the game," Silver added.

SKIMS recently landed a multiyear deal with both the NBA and WNBA in the wake of the launch of its men's brand, which featured Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as one of the launch models. The shapewear brand will be promoted at "marquee league events" and national television broadcasts will carry "virtual on-court signage" for the brand as well. “Skims has quickly become one of our most culturally influential brands. We look forward to bringing NBA fans and Skims users unique experiences, new offerings and premium products through our partnership," Silver said in a press statement.

Read More: Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Partners With Swarovski For Exclusive, Shiny Collection

[via]