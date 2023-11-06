Taylor Swift Invited Chiefs Wives And Girlfriends Over To Watch Their Game In Germany

Even though the Taylor Swift sightings at Kansas City Chiefs games have seemed to dwindle, she is still doing what she can to support. This past Sunday marked an important day in the NFL's history, as they continue to expand the game to other countries. We have seen some great matchups take place in London, now we can expect more in Frankfurt, Germany.

The first one to take place happened to be the Chiefs and the "visiting" Miami Dolphins. It was a bit of a snoozer at the end of the first half. Travis Kelce and his team led 21-0. Then, Miami finally began to wake up and cut to seven heading into the fourth quarter. The Dolphins had a shot to tie with around a minute remaining but squandered the opportunity. Kelce was not his normal dominant self, hauling in just three catches for 14 yards. However, it was still good enough for him to be the leading receiver in franchise history, surpassing their former tight end, Tony Gonzalez.

Taylor Swift Continues To Ingratiate Herself

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 22: Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes react during a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

As we said, Taylor did not make the long flight over to Europe to watch her man play, but she did host a watch party. According to TMZ Sports, the superstar pop singer was at her pad in New York for it. Brittany Mahomes was also in attendance. The whole group even went to a place called Casa Cipriani to celebrate the thrilling win. Love can be sent from afar too ya know.

What are your initial thoughts on Taylor Swift inviting some of the Chiefs players' significant others over to watch the game in Germany? Is this a serious step in her and Travis Kelce's relationship? Do you actually buy that the tight end plays better when she is in attendance? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Taylor Swift, as well as everything else going on in the pop culture world.

