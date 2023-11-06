Kendall Jenner’s Nude Jacquemus Holiday Ad Highlights Her Assets: Photo

The initial reason for the Kardashian-Jenner family's rise to fame was Kim K's sex tape with Ray J. Nevertheless, people are still surprised when the socialite and her sisters use their beauty and sexuality as marketing techniques. Currently, it's Kendall Jenner who's feeling the heat after luxury fashion brand Jacquemus unveiled a photo from their new holiday campaign featuring the black-haired beauty. Her face doesn't appear in the advertisement, though her well-known booty does, much to the disappointment of some.

"As if we haven’t seen enough of the Kardashians lol," one troll wrote under the post from Jacquemus below. In the controversial snap, Jenner's slim but perky behind faces the camera with a string of Christmas lights wrapped around her hips. The California native's upper back is carried by what looks to be a crop top made of fuzzy fabric and a thin white belt, providing a small bit of modesty from onlookers. "'GUIRLANDE' with @kendalljenner," they captioned their post promoting the holiday collection, out today (November 6).

Kendall Jenner Lets Her Body Speak For Itself in New Christmas Campaign

Elsewhere in the comments, some suggested that Bad Bunny may not approve of his partner's salacious pose. "There's no difference between her boyfriend and us," they quipped. "We all can see her body." Other campaign photos show Jenner modelling a variety of Jacquemus looks, from strappy white panties and a Santa hat while lounging on the couch, to skiing through a house in a massive red coat.

More Jacquemus Holiday Photos

Before she could fully commit to the holiday season, Kendall Jenner had to celebrate her 28th birthday in the company of friends and family this past week. The festivities looked relatively calm compared to years past, however, her little sister Kylie did sneak in some playful trolling to tease the supermodel as she ages. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

