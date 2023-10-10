Caitlyn Jenner Recalls Attempts To Avoid Kim Kardashian’s Sex Tape

Caitlyn Jenner has been part of the Kardashian clan for quite some time. Although she isn't really associated wit the family anymore, she got to watch them become famous. Overall, the inciting incident for Kim's fame was her sex tape from back in 2007. This is a tape that ended up taking the internet by storm, and even today, people are still checking for it. Moreover, some continue to talk about how it was Kris Jenner's idea to sell the tape and make money off of it. In the end, it turned out to be a genius move.

In a new documentary called House of Kardashian, Caitlyn Jenner is speaking about her experience with the family. One of the experiences she got to recall was the controversy surrounding the tape. As Jenner explains, she did everything she could to avoid the tape. Additionally, she had no interest in overseeing the whole thing or even participating in the fallout. “Whatever’s going on, I don’t know what it is and I’m gonna go to the golf course,” Jenner remembers thinking. “Kris [Jenner] never talked to me about it. I never talked to Kimberly about it. I don’t know what happened, why it happened.”

Caitlyn Jenner Speaks

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 07: Olympic athlete Caitlyn Jenner attends Life is Good at GOLD MEETS GOLDEN Event at Equinox on January 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Life is Good)

Subsequently, Jenner also talked about the decision to sell the tape. At the end of the day, Jenner has no idea how any of that stuff truly went down. “I never, ever once had that conversation – or did I want to have that conversation,” she explained. Needless to say, when it comes to the Kardashian world, sometimes, ignorance truly is bliss.

At this point, don't expect Caitlyn to be at the next family reunion. At this point, the ship has sailed. As for the sex tape, well, it is probably a whole lot easier to avoid than it used to be. Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the entertainment world.

