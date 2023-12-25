christmas
- SneakersNike KD 4 “Christmas” Making A Big Return This ChristmasAnother Nike KD 4 coming back in 2024.By Ben Atkinson
- RelationshipsTravis Kelce Reveals Christmas Gift From Taylor Swift’s BrotherTravis Kelce celebrated Christmas with Taylor Swift.By Cole Blake
- GossipIs There A Baby Crying In DDG & Halle Bailey's Christmas Vlog? Fans Think SoYou can even hear someone saying "Cut!" when cries ring out, and then it cuts to something else. Do you think it's legit or just coincidence?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsDDG Returns Fire At Trolls Saying Halle Bailey Bought Her Own Christmas GiftsWith each new pregnancy rumor or mocking comment thrown his way, the rapper finds new ways to comically clap back on social media.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureIce Spice Surprises Kai Cenat With A Christmas GiftSpice sent the streamer one of her branded Chia Pets.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsYung Miami & Southside Pose With Daughter Summer In Adorable New Christmas PhotosThe festive trio rocked matching pajamas from Yung Miami's "Caresha Please" holiday collection.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicLil Yachty Bumps "Whole Lotta Red" At The Dinner Table In Resurfaced VideoIn the old clip Yachty is making his family listen to Carti's 2020 album.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDJ Khaled Shows Off His Kids Enjoying Their Christmas Go-KartsKhaled was delighted by how much his kids enjoyed their presents.By Lavender Alexandria
- SportsAaron Gordon Out Indefinitely After Christmas Day Dog AttackGordon required 21 stitches due to bites on his face and hand.By Ben Mock
- MusicYung Miami Shows Off Her Grandma's Holiday Dance MovesMiami shared her holiday experience with fans on Instagram.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsYo Gotti Spreads His Wealth To His Mother And Girlfriend Angela Simmons This Christmas: WatchYo Gotti gave back to his loved ones in a big way. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicBoosie Badazz Reunites With His Mom & Drops $50k On His Family For ChristmasBoosie Badazz and his mother have made amends for the holidays.By Cole Blake
- Pop Culture"The Color Purple" Grabs Massive Opening DayThe new musical film brought in $18M on Christmas Day.By Ben Mock
- MusicDrake Pays Homage To Mom And Adonis, Brings Live Singer To His HomeDrake had a good time this Christmas.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureTravis Barker's Kids Alabama & Landon Get $150K G-Wagons From Rockstar Dad For ChristmasBesides Christmas, Alabama also celebrated her 18th birthday on December 24th.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsHalle Bailey & DDG Bake Cookies, Her Behaviour Furthers Newborn Theories: Video"Beyonce taught her well," one person wrote after watching Bailey struggle to stand up.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBobby Shmurda Shares Wild Videos From His Christmas In DubaiBobby was living his best life this week. By Lavender Alexandria
- StreetwearKanye West's Balmain Jacket Appears In Kim Kardashian Holiday Pics, He Takes Kids To LakersDespite previous reports that he'd be in the Middle East for the holiday season, Ye made it home to celebrate with his little ones in LA.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBoosie Badazz Gave Away Thousands Of Dollars To His Family Members For ChristmasBoosie was extra generous to his family members this year.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureBlue Ivy Carter's Christmas Eve Plans Were Partying With The KardashiansIf they take after their parents, Blue and Kim Kardashian's firstborn, North West, may become some of the biggest names in the next generation of entertainment.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBad Bunny Hosts Gift Giveaway For Kids In Puerto Rico & Surprise ShowThe Boricua superstar also performed at the Luis Lloréns Torres housing complex as a surprise guest at a music festival on Saturday.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Drops "Red Moon" Single & Music Video As A Special Christmas GiftSanta Claus donned some drip this season, because the Philly MC just gave fans the one present they always want: new music.By Gabriel Bras Nevares