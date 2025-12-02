Vanessa Bryant Unveils New Nike Kobe 3 Protro Christmas “Jack Frost”

The Nike Kobe 3 Protro Christmas “Jack Frost” is shaping up to be one of the best holiday releases of the year. Vanessa Bryant just shared a new images, and they give the clearest look yet at this icy tribute.

The pair carries a sharp winter theme that lines up perfectly with its expected release date, which lands the day before Christmas. It also fits neatly into the long tradition of Christmas Kobe colorways, a lane that has always pushed creative storytelling through bold visuals.

Kobe’s signature line has taken on new life since Nike reintroduced it under the Bryant estate partnership. Each drop feels intentional, but the holiday pairs always hit a little harder.

They tap into a moment that fans already look forward to, and they remind people of how often Kobe owned Christmas Day on the court. The “Jack Frost” theme leans straight into that energy. It mixes nostalgia with a playful twist that still feels true to the Protro approach.

Vanessa’s new photos highlight the shoe’s frosted textures and soft blue tones. They give a close look at how Nike reworked the Kobe 3’s unique upper with a colder look. If this rollout is any indication, the “Jack Frost” release could end up being one of the most talked about Kobe drops.

Nike Kobe 3 Protro Christmas “Jack Frost”

The Nike Kobe 3 Protro Christmas “Jack Frost” features a fresh mix of icy blue shades. The upper shows a frosted pattern with sharp winter details.

The laces come in a fuzzy blue texture that adds a fun and seasonal touch. The tongue includes an iridescent Kobe logo that shifts in the light.

The midsole keeps things clean with subtle blue tones. The toe area features etched snow like graphics that tie the theme together. Vanessa Bryant’s exclusive photos show how the colors blend smoothly across the shoe. It feels both festive and true to the original Kobe 3 design.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 3 Protro Christmas “Jack Frost” will be released on December 24th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they are released.