Nike Kobe 10 Elite Low Protro “Halo” Returns For A Powerful Tribute

BY Ben Atkinson 52 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
nike-kobe-10-elite-low-protro-halo-sneaker-news
Image via zsneakerheadz
The Nike Kobe 10 Elite Low Protro "Halo" returns next summer with a clean all white design honoring Kobe Bryant’s legacy.

The Nike Kobe 10 Elite Low Protro "Halo" is set to return next summer on what would have been Kobe Bryant’s 48th birthday, and the timing adds weight to the release. The "Halo" series has become an annual moment of reflection, honoring Kobe’s legacy through a clean, all white design that strips everything down to its purest form.

The Kobe 10 Elite Low Protro joining that lineup feels like a natural step, especially since it was one of the most celebrated low tops of the original Nike Kobe era. The Kobe 10 remains one of the models most closely tied to his later playing style.

It captured his shift toward precision, control, and efficiency. This Protro update brings that same DNA back with modern performance tech and a build meant for today’s game. The "Halo" treatment turns it into something that feels bigger than basketball.

It’s calm, focused, and symbolic of the mindset Kobe carried into every challenge. This pair is poised to be one of next summer’s most anticipated drops. Fans have embraced the "Halo" releases, and this one arrives with even more history attached to it.

The clean white upper, subtle detailing, and simple presentation highlight the silhouette in its most honest form. It’s a release built to honor Kobe’s influence, on and off the court.

Read More: Nike LeBron 23 “Heat Wave” Lights Up With Miami Energy

Nike Kobe 10 “Halo” Release Date
nike-kobe-10-elite-low-protro-halo-sneaker-news
Image via zsneakerheadz

The Kobe 10 Elite Low Protro "Halo" comes dressed in a full white build. The knit upper looks smooth and clean. The midsole keeps the same crisp shade, creating a seamless look from front to back.

The outsole also stays white, giving the shoe a unified feel. Also a small Kobe logo sits on the tongue. Flywire cables appear along the sides with a subtle finish.

Also, the heel blends into the upper with a soft curve. Overall the whole shoe feels calm and minimal, with every detail supporting the all white theme.

Sneaker Files reports that the Nike Kobe 10 Elite Low Protro “Halo” will be released on August 23rd, 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop.

Read More: Air Jordan 4023 “Stealth” Gets Official December Drop

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Screenshot 2024-12-15 at 4.24.49 AM Sneakers Nike Kobe 3 Protro Will Also Feature The Pristine “Halo” Colorway 434
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers Sneakers Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro “Halo” Slated For This Fall: First Look 987
FRANCE-US-BASKETBALL-BRYANT Sneakers Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro “Halo” Releasing In 2024 1078
Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers, Game 2 Sneakers Nike Kobe 9 Protro EM “Halo” Dropping On Kobe's Birthday 833
Comments 0