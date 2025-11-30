Nike Kobe 10 Elite Low Protro “Halo” Returns For A Powerful Tribute

The Nike Kobe 10 Elite Low Protro "Halo" is set to return next summer on what would have been Kobe Bryant’s 48th birthday, and the timing adds weight to the release. The "Halo" series has become an annual moment of reflection, honoring Kobe’s legacy through a clean, all white design that strips everything down to its purest form.

The Kobe 10 Elite Low Protro joining that lineup feels like a natural step, especially since it was one of the most celebrated low tops of the original Nike Kobe era. The Kobe 10 remains one of the models most closely tied to his later playing style.

It captured his shift toward precision, control, and efficiency. This Protro update brings that same DNA back with modern performance tech and a build meant for today’s game. The "Halo" treatment turns it into something that feels bigger than basketball.

It’s calm, focused, and symbolic of the mindset Kobe carried into every challenge. This pair is poised to be one of next summer’s most anticipated drops. Fans have embraced the "Halo" releases, and this one arrives with even more history attached to it.

The clean white upper, subtle detailing, and simple presentation highlight the silhouette in its most honest form. It’s a release built to honor Kobe’s influence, on and off the court.

Image via zsneakerheadz

The Kobe 10 Elite Low Protro "Halo" comes dressed in a full white build. The knit upper looks smooth and clean. The midsole keeps the same crisp shade, creating a seamless look from front to back.

The outsole also stays white, giving the shoe a unified feel. Also a small Kobe logo sits on the tongue. Flywire cables appear along the sides with a subtle finish.

Also, the heel blends into the upper with a soft curve. Overall the whole shoe feels calm and minimal, with every detail supporting the all white theme.