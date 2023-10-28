Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro “Halo” Releasing In 2024

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro is a celebrated basketball shoe that's garnered a dedicated fanbase. This iconic sneaker is gearing up for an exciting release in 2024, with a special "Halo" colorway that boasts an all-white design. The choice of an all-white look serves as a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, known for his classic style both on and off the court. The release date for this exclusive "Halo" iteration is none other than Kobe's birthday, August 23rd, a date that holds immense significance for basketball fans worldwide. The Kobe 9 Elite Protro is renowned for its blend of performance and style.

Featuring responsive Zoom Air cushioning and a supportive Flyknit upper, it offers top-tier comfort and performance. This makes it a favored choice for basketball players and sneaker enthusiasts alike. The "Halo" colorway, in its pristine white elegance, provides a striking addition to the collection. In 2024, the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro "Halo" is not just a shoe but a symbol of Kobe's impact. Whether you're a Kobe fan, a collector, or simply appreciate fine footwear, this release is a must-have, marking a timeless celebration of Kobe's legacy and a fitting tribute to the basketball legend.

"Halo" Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro

These sneakers feature a white textured sole for on-court performance and a white midsole that features a black carbon fiber plate. White mesh constructs the rest of the sneakers, going all the way up the ankles. These sneakers feature maximum structure to keep you locked in all game long. A stitched Nike Swoosh on the sides and a white tongue complete the design on these shoes.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro “Halo” is going to drop on August 23rd, 2024. Also, the retail price is expected to be announced closer to when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

