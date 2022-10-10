Halo
- Pop CultureHalle Bailey Unveils Before And After Pregnancy Photos With Baby HaloHalle Bailey has come a long way since her son's arrival.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsHalle Bailey Reveals DDG Came Up With Their Son's Name, HaloHalle Bailey says she's "obsessed" with her son, Halo.By Cole Blake
- MusicDDG Hilariously Proves Baby Halo Looks "Just Like His Daddy"Fans have been begging for a face reveal.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsDDG Proves He's "Super Dad," Makes Baby Halo A Bottle In SecondsDDG is clearly adjusting well to fatherhood.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsHalle Bailey & DDG Hoped To "Protect" Son By Keeping Pregnancy Secret: ReportThe reason Halle Bailey and DDG worked so hard to keep the pregnancy secret may have been revealed. By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsDDG Reflects On He & Halle Bailey Becoming Parents, Jokes About Difficulty Keeping It SecretDDG says fans should pursue careers as detectives for figuring out Halle Bailey's pregnancy. By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsHalle Bailey & DDG Welcome Baby Boy, HaloHalle Bailey is officially a mother.By Cole Blake
- MusicWhat Is Beyoncé's Best-Selling Song?A monster ballad in Beyoncé’s catalog is on its way to a Diamond certification.By Demi Phillips
- SneakersNike Kobe 9 Elite Protro “Halo” Releasing In 2024Kobe's birthday is big in 2024.By Ben Atkinson
- SneakersNike Kobe 9 Protro EM “Halo” Dropping On Kobe's BirthdayAn exciting shoe is dropping next year.By Ben Atkinson
- NumbersBeyoncé's "CUFF IT" Surpasses "Halo" As Her Longest-Charting Solo Song Of All TimeQueen B's "RENAISSANCE" tour is quickly approaching. Will you be attending?By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Twerks On "Halo" Master Chief During TwitchCon: VideoThe 27-year-old has since declared herself "Megan Thee Master Chief."By Hayley Hynes