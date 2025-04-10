DDG Slams Trolls Accusing Him Of Using His Son For Clout

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Rapper DDG performs onstage during the Rolling Loud Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 15, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
According to DDG, plenty of parents post about their children, but only he receives backlash due to his status.

DDG never hesitates to show off his son Halo on social media, but sadly, not everyone thinks he has the best intentions. Recently, he addressed commenters accusing him of using the child for clout, insisting that this couldn't be further from the truth. According to him, plenty of parents post about their kids all the time, but only he gets called out due to his status.

“All parents do the same s**t. If you look at my momma Instagram all her kids on there. Why y’all ain’t cancel her? If you look at my dad Instagram… all his kids. Why y’all don’t cancel my parents?” he asked. “But when I do it, because I’m one of the most FAMOUS most lit, most richest Black creators in the ENTIRE world… it’s a problem when I do it though, right?” His remarks came shortly after he shared a sweet clip of baby Halo making funny faces in a mirror and flaunting his walking skills.

DDG & Halo

Unsurprisingly, social media users' reactions to his comments are mixed. While many are defending his right to post his child however much he wants, some are accusing him of missing the point. "It’s HIS son!! He can do whatever he wants," one writes. "Sir you have completely missed the plot," someone else says. Others are questioning whether or not Halo's mother, Halle Bailey, receives similar comments.

During a livestream last month, DDG called out the Little Mermaid actress, accusing her of preventing him from seeing their son as much as he'd like to. "I really feel like I'm a f*cking nanny at this point," he said at the time. "The nanny has been able to have my son more than me." A few days later, he confirmed that he'd been able to talk to Halo. "I talked to my son this morning. All you parasocials, y'all can stop y'all thinkpieces now," he declared. "I talked to my son today, we're good [...] Can y'all stop saying, 'Free Halo?' Halo is free, y'all."

