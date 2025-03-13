Halle Bailey Reveals How She's Feeling Amid Messy DDG Visitation Drama

Halle Bailey and DDG have hit a rough patch on their co-parenting journey, but it looks like the Little Mermaid actress isn't letting that get her down. Yesterday, she took to Instagram to share a fun selfie, revealing how she's been feeling amid all of this public drama. "Because i’m happyyy," she captioned the photo alongside a series of playful emojis. Bailey was wearing headphones in front of a microphone in the photo too, indicating that she could be working on a new project.

Her selfie arrives just a few days after DDG took to social media to vent about their personal issues. He claimed that it's been a struggle to spend time with their son Halo since he was born. He even accused Bailey of kicking him out of her house when he came by to visit the child recently. "I really feel like I'm a f*cking nanny at this point," he said during a livestream. "The nanny has been able to have my son more than me."

Read More: DDG Considers Leaving America Amidst Custody Drama With Halle Bailey

DDG & Halle Bailey's Split

"I been dealing with this sh*t since he born," DDG added. "I'm really just coming on this motherf*cker as just a dad that don't know what to do at this point." He later previewed an emotional diss track called "Don't Take My Son." At the time of writing, Bailey has yet to address his claims directly. In the hours leading up to DDG's livestream rant, however, she did confirm that she was taking a short break from social media because both she and Halo were under the weather.