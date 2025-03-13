Halle Bailey Reveals How She's Feeling Amid Messy DDG Visitation Drama

BY Caroline Fisher 439 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Halle Bailey Messy DDG Drama Gossip News
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Halle Bailey attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Recently, DDG took to social media to claim he's been struggling to spend time with his and Halle Bailey's son, Halo.

Halle Bailey and DDG have hit a rough patch on their co-parenting journey, but it looks like the Little Mermaid actress isn't letting that get her down. Yesterday, she took to Instagram to share a fun selfie, revealing how she's been feeling amid all of this public drama. "Because i’m happyyy," she captioned the photo alongside a series of playful emojis. Bailey was wearing headphones in front of a microphone in the photo too, indicating that she could be working on a new project.

Her selfie arrives just a few days after DDG took to social media to vent about their personal issues. He claimed that it's been a struggle to spend time with their son Halo since he was born. He even accused Bailey of kicking him out of her house when he came by to visit the child recently. "I really feel like I'm a f*cking nanny at this point," he said during a livestream. "The nanny has been able to have my son more than me." 

Read More: DDG Considers Leaving America Amidst Custody Drama With Halle Bailey

DDG & Halle Bailey's Split

"I been dealing with this sh*t since he born," DDG added. "I'm really just coming on this motherf*cker as just a dad that don't know what to do at this point." He later previewed an emotional diss track called "Don't Take My Son." At the time of writing, Bailey has yet to address his claims directly. In the hours leading up to DDG's livestream rant, however, she did confirm that she was taking a short break from social media because both she and Halo were under the weather.

The former couple decided to go their separate ways last year, just a few months after Halo's birth. In a heartfelt message, DDG confirmed the split, describing it as amicable. He said the two of them were working on co-parenting their child peacefully, even claiming they were still "best friends."

Read More: DDG Explains Why His Relationship With Halle Bailey Is Similar To Blueface's With Chrisean Rock

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
DDG Halle Bailey Kicking Out Gossip News Gossip DDG Accuses Halle Bailey Of Kicking Him Out When He Tried To Visit Son 1145
66th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Music DDG Considers Leaving America Amidst Custody Drama With Halle Bailey 2.7K
DDG Emotional Song Halle Bailey Gossip News Relationships DDG Previews Emotional Song “Don’t Take My Son” Amid Halle Bailey Visitation Drama 1124
Halle Bailey Social Media Break DDG Claims Never Sees Son Halo Hip Hop News Life Halle Bailey Announces Social Media Break After DDG Claims He Almost Never Sees Their Son Halo 1.9K