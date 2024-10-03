DDG Confirms Breakup From Halle Bailey With Heartfelt Statement

The two welcomed a child in 2023.

DDG and Halle Bailey seemed like a perfect match. The rapper/YouTuber and singer went public with their romance in 2022, and a year later, they started a family. Sadly, the relationship appears to have come to an end. DDG, born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., confirmed the split to the world on October 3rd. The musician posted a lengthy statement on Instagram, assuring fans that he and Bailey are still best friends and plan to co-parent their son.

DDG claimed that lots of discussion went into the decision to break up. "We believe it's the best path forward for both of us," he wrote. "I cherish the time we've spent together and the love we've shared." The rapper and YouTuber made it very clear that there are no hard feelings between him and Bailey. In fact, the former couple consider themselves to be best friends. "We are still best friends and we adore each other," he added. "We cherish the bond we've built and the beautiful moments we've shared." He also requested that the fans of both be supportive during this difficult transitional period.

DDG Alluded To Relationship Woes In A 2023 Song

There have been rumors swirling that not all was what it seemed between DDG and Halle Bailey. In 2023, the former released the song "Famous." The lyrics on the song allude to Bailey kissing her Little Mermaid co-star Jonah Hauer-King during the press tour for the Disney film. This was something that rubbed the rapper the wrong way, evidently. "Filmin’ a movie, now you kissing dudes. You know I love you a lot," DDG rapped. "I don’t give a f*ck if that sh*t for promo / I don’t wanna see this sh*t no more." Other lines allude to DDG being "insecure" about his relationship.