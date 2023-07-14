It’s become increasingly hard to tell exactly what the status of Halle Bailey and DDG’s relationship is, but then again, maybe that’s exactly how the creatives want it. The Atlanta native found herself soaring to new heights following The Little Mermaid premiere in the spring, in which she stars opposite Jonah Hauer-King. While playing the roles of Prince Eric and Princess Ariel, they obviously had to film some romantic scenes, but seeing as it’s a Disney movie, there was nothing more than some smooching and subsequent hand-holding on the press tour.

While he’s played it off relatively cool online, it seems DDG has been feeling some type of way about watching Bailey on the big screen with another man. This New Music Friday (July 14), he dropped off an album called Maybe It’s Me, with the song “Famous” seemingly venting about his relationship woes with Bailey. “Filmin’ a movie now you kissing dudes / You know I love you a lot / I don’t give a f**k if that shit for promo / I don’t wanna see this s**t no more,” the Michigan-born artist made it clear.

DDG Returns with Maybe It’s Me Album

Since the song his DSPs yesterday, social media has had plenty to say about DDG. In fact, Bailey’s fans are so riled up about “Famous” that their rants about the situation caused #FailedRapper to trend on Twitter. “Halle Bailey is a beautiful and talented soul. DDG is very jealous and possessive about her career. The fact that he threatened to hurt her image because he is insecure is a bad sign,” one person reflected after catching up on the tea.

Elsewhere, others suggested that it could all be a ploy for attention. “Lol that’s [wild] failed rapper is still trending. @HalleBailey and @PontiacMadeDDG I feel like [they’re] good. If you know DDG you know he’s a troll. N if Halle wasn’t cool with the song it wouldn’t be out. DDG is like 6ix9ine but a good boy,” someone speculated.

Twitter Reacts to Halle Bailey Confession

Keep scrolling to see what else Twitter users are saying about Halle Bailey and DDG’s relationship now. Do you think the young lovers are moving toward calling it quits, or simply drumming up drama to increase his streams? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

If a corny nigga like DDG can bag Halle Bailey, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t ask your crush out — Chilli Palmer (@CodineRhodes) July 14, 2023

Halle Bailey is so gassed to be dating this DDG because in her mind it’s the age old ‘innocent girl — bad boy’ trope. Except that his own bad boy is the smelliest and razzest brand I’ve ever seen. — M. (@linesandtimes) July 15, 2023

as stated before, ddg is JEALOUS of halle bailey. his own partner btw. @HalleBailey I can’t wait for you to stop being stupid in love. basically wanting you to slow down acting/getting a bag due to his insecurities, wake up https://t.co/4UKOVj9Dju — K! ⭐️ (@ETERNALWHRE) July 14, 2023

Halle Bailey is a beautiful and talented soul. DDG is very jealous and possessive about her career. The fact that he threatened to hurt her image because he is insecure is a bad sign. pic.twitter.com/jZz3XZ9pUu — Shani Harris (@shanikharris) July 15, 2023

DDG completely dissed Halle Bailey on his new album and I bet you she’s still gonna stay with him LMAO — Art 🧛🏻‍♀️ (@artxanes) July 14, 2023

Halle Bailey needs to leave DDG, that man can ruin her career because of his insecurities. — 𝐍𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐟𝐮 (@uNomafu_) July 15, 2023

DDG really called Halle Bailey a “bitch” in his new song “famous” .. if she don’t leave him after this he must have something CRAZY on her — Art 🧛🏻‍♀️ (@artxanes) July 14, 2023

the worst thing about famous by ddg isn’t even the wack ass lyrics about halle bailey it’s that it fucking sucks oh my god — peachy poo (@peachicedt34) July 15, 2023

Lol that's crazy failed rapper is still trending. @HalleBailey and @PontiacMadeDDG I feel like their good. If you know DDG you know he's a troll. N if halle wasn't cool with the song it wouldn't be out. Ddg is like 6ix9ine but a good boy. Ijs — JahBless22 (@overthebs22) July 15, 2023

When you knew you was right about DDG…



He officially confused how he gets YouTube and IG views, with other shit! Smh! 😂



Like nigga, you are sleeping with Halle Bailey, you was actually supposed to retire whole time! But look at you, clout chasing and you ain’t need the clout! pic.twitter.com/hJlvpdtW3y — Chico | 803BranBeats (@CRWNDKING_Brand) July 15, 2023

