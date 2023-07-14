It’s become increasingly hard to tell exactly what the status of Halle Bailey and DDG’s relationship is, but then again, maybe that’s exactly how the creatives want it. The Atlanta native found herself soaring to new heights following The Little Mermaid premiere in the spring, in which she stars opposite Jonah Hauer-King. While playing the roles of Prince Eric and Princess Ariel, they obviously had to film some romantic scenes, but seeing as it’s a Disney movie, there was nothing more than some smooching and subsequent hand-holding on the press tour.
While he’s played it off relatively cool online, it seems DDG has been feeling some type of way about watching Bailey on the big screen with another man. This New Music Friday (July 14), he dropped off an album called Maybe It’s Me, with the song “Famous” seemingly venting about his relationship woes with Bailey. “Filmin’ a movie now you kissing dudes / You know I love you a lot / I don’t give a f**k if that shit for promo / I don’t wanna see this s**t no more,” the Michigan-born artist made it clear.
DDG Returns with Maybe It’s Me Album
Since the song his DSPs yesterday, social media has had plenty to say about DDG. In fact, Bailey’s fans are so riled up about “Famous” that their rants about the situation caused #FailedRapper to trend on Twitter. “Halle Bailey is a beautiful and talented soul. DDG is very jealous and possessive about her career. The fact that he threatened to hurt her image because he is insecure is a bad sign,” one person reflected after catching up on the tea.
Elsewhere, others suggested that it could all be a ploy for attention. “Lol that’s [wild] failed rapper is still trending. @HalleBailey and @PontiacMadeDDG I feel like [they’re] good. If you know DDG you know he’s a troll. N if Halle wasn’t cool with the song it wouldn’t be out. DDG is like 6ix9ine but a good boy,” someone speculated.
Twitter Reacts to Halle Bailey Confession
Keep scrolling to see what else Twitter users are saying about Halle Bailey and DDG's relationship now. Do you think the young lovers are moving toward calling it quits, or simply drumming up drama to increase his streams?
