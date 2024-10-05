DDG Claims Viral IG Screenshot Explaining Why He Is Single Is Fake

He told fans to stop being weird.

DDG and Halle Bailey are no more. The couple charmed fans everywhere, especially after the arrival of their son in 2023, but DDG confirmed that they were going their separate ways on October 3. He put out a lengthy statement on Instagram, detailing their decision and assuring fans that they are still going to be friends and co-parents. The internet, being the internet, reacted in unpredictable ways. Some made fun of the couple, others criticized them for not trying to stay together for the sake of their child. Then there was someone who made a fake screenshot of a DDG message.

The message made the rounds the same day as DDG's breakup statement. It was framed, similarly, as white text against a black Instagram Story backdrop. It also posed DDG's decision to end his romance with Halle Bailey as something that stemmed from frustration. "I'm a grown man I can make my own decisions," the fake post explained. "We chose to split because of personal reasons, nah it's not a skit. I'm not hurt." The fake post also posited that DDG is happy with the state of his relationship as long as his son is taken care of. "As long as my son good I'm good," the post concluded.

DDG Claimed He Doesn't Use Close Friends On IG

While nothing said was inflammatory or especially bold, DDG didn't say it. He took to Twitter to clarify that he doesn't even use the "close friends" option on Instagram. This is where the screenshot was alleged to have come from. "I don't even use close friends," the rapper tweeted. He then directed an insult at the fans who made and circulated the fake post. "Stop being weird," he asserted. The couple made headlines for dressing up like Janet Jackson and Tupac from the film Poetic Justice during their last Halloween, but not everything for them has been smooth sailing.